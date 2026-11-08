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The Lord of the Rings: The Return of The King (Extended Edition)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of The King (Extended Edition)

PACKAGE ALERT: Buy tickets to all three (3) Lord of the Rings Extended Edition films using our All-Day Marathon Package to get 25% off your total.

Director: Peter Jackson | Cast: Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Ian McKellan, Viggo Mortensen, Orlando Bloom, John Rhys-Davies

The culmination of nearly 10 years’ work and conclusion to Peter Jackson’s epic trilogy based on the timeless J.R.R. Tolkien classic, “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” presents the final confrontation between the forces of good and evil fighting for control of the future of Middle-earth. Hobbits Frodo and Sam reach Mordor in their quest to destroy the `one ring’, while Aragorn leads the forces of good against Sauron’s evil army at the stone city of Minas Tirith.

The Colonial Theatre
$10-13
05:45 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
The Colonial Theatre
2050 Main Street
Bethlehem, New Hampshire 03574
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
https://bethlehemcolonial.org

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