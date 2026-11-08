The Lord of the Rings: The Return of The King (Extended Edition)

PACKAGE ALERT: Buy tickets to all three (3) Lord of the Rings Extended Edition films using our All-Day Marathon Package to get 25% off your total.

Director: Peter Jackson | Cast: Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Ian McKellan, Viggo Mortensen, Orlando Bloom, John Rhys-Davies

The culmination of nearly 10 years’ work and conclusion to Peter Jackson’s epic trilogy based on the timeless J.R.R. Tolkien classic, “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” presents the final confrontation between the forces of good and evil fighting for control of the future of Middle-earth. Hobbits Frodo and Sam reach Mordor in their quest to destroy the `one ring’, while Aragorn leads the forces of good against Sauron’s evil army at the stone city of Minas Tirith.