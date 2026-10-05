THE LONG RUN: Songs of the Eagles covers the music of this top band of the 1970s---from their country-influenced beginnings to some of their later hard rock songs and deep cut ballads, into their reunion years of the mid-1990s. The Eagles' greatest hits album continues to be one of the best-selling albums of all-time, appealing to two generations of music listeners from their 30s into their 70s. This band is composed of six veterans of the Massachusetts music scene, and delivers the music with authenticity and high energy. Audiences are sure to enjoy the recognizable guitar riffs and the layered harmony vocals.

Based in Central Massachusetts, The Long Run serves up a mix of Eagles favorites and deep cuts.

Featuring:

Rick Barrett - Acoustic Guitar, Electric Guitar, Keyboard, Vocals

Carl Bongiovi - Bass Guitar

Kathy Finn - Keyboard/Piano, Vocals

Glenn Jackson - Electric Guitar, Acoustic Guitar, Vocals

Dave Jolie - Electric Guitar, Vocals

Dan Kirouac - Drums, Vocals