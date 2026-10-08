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The Gospel Connection with Suzanne Buell: Benefit Concert for Center for Solace

The Gospel Connection with Suzanne Buell: Benefit Concert for Center for Solace

Join us on Sunday, November 15 at 4:00 PM at the Latchis Theatre in Brattleboro for a stunning, high-energy musical experience that bridges history and harmony. Enjoy a joyful, soul-stirring afternoon of music that benefits Center for Solace’s many free programs.

Led by dynamic vocalist Suzanne Buell, The Gospel Connection delivers a powerful journey through spirituals and gospel classics, and the deeply moving music that defined the Civil Rights movement. Far more than a traditional concert, the 6-piece band masterfully explores the musical lineage connecting historic gospel roots to contemporary pop, soul, and Americana artists.

You will find yourself moving, dancing, and singing along to vibrant arrangements of music popularized by legendary icons like Mavis Staples, Aretha Franklin, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Levon Helm, Paul Simon, and more. This show will move your feet and lift your spirit.

This special performance is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Center for Solace. Every ticket purchased directly supports our mission to offer services and support free of charge for serious illness, hospice, and grief while engaging our community in conversations about mortality and life. Center for Solace is the only organization in Windham County providing many support groups for people who have a serious illness, are grieving the loss of a loved one, or are caregivers. Center for Solace also receives no federal or state funding, relying instead on donations, sponsorships, and events like this one, as well as proceeds from Experienced Goods thrift store.

The Gospel Connection with Suzanne Buell performs on Sunday, November 15 at 4:00 pm at the Latchis Theatre. Feed your soul and sustain this critical community resource. Tickets are on a sliding scale $35-$150+ to ensure community accessibility while maximizing fundraising impact. For more information, to purchase tickets or become a sponsor, visit CenterforSolace.org/fundraiser.

The Latchis Theatre
sliding scale $35-$150+
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Center for Solace
802-257-0775
info@cfsolace.org
http://centerforsolace.org

Artist Group Info

The Gospel Connection with Suzanne Buell
giddyitup@yahoo.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063506033199
The Latchis Theatre
50 Main Street
Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
https://latchis.com/

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