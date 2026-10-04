The Capital Crime of Witchcraft: What the Primary Sources Tell Us

Witchcraft trials of the Colonial era may seem to have been nothing but a free-for-all, fraught with hysterics, but in "The Capital Crime of Witchcraft," Margo Burns explores an array of prosecutions in seventeenth century New England, using facsimiles of primary source manuscripts. Margo is the project manager and an associate editor of Records of the Salem Witch-Hunt, published in 2009 by Cambridge University Press. "The Capital Crime of Witchcraft" focuses on the Salem witchcraft trials of 1692 and 1693, and also examines a variety of other cases against women in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.