© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win $10,000 cash and more by purchasing a Holiday Raffle ticket today! All ticket purchases support NHPR's fearless, factual news coverage.

The Blind Side

The Blind Side

PACKAGE ALERT: Buy tickets to two or more Feel-Good Fall Favorite’s films using our Feel Good Fall Favorites Package to get 25% off your total.

Director: John Lee Hancock | Cast: Sandra Bullock, Quinton Aaron, Jae Head, Lilly Collins, Tim McGraw

Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron), a homeless black teen, has drifted in and out of the school system for years. Then Leigh Anne Tuohy (Sandra Bullock) and her husband, Sean (Tim McGraw), take him in. The Tuohys eventually become Michael’s legal guardians, transforming both his life and theirs. Michael’s tremendous size and protective instincts make him a formidable force on the gridiron, and with help from his new family and devoted tutor, he realizes his potential as a student and football player.

The Colonial Theatre
$10-13
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
The Colonial Theatre
2050 Main Street
Bethlehem, New Hampshire 03574
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
https://bethlehemcolonial.org

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.