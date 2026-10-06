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The Art of Handmade Paper

The Art of Handmade Paper

Discover the eco-friendly art of transforming everyday discarded paper into unique, textured sheet creations in this hands-on workshop! Participants will explore a variety of recyclables—including junk mail, egg cartons, and newspaper—and learn step-by-step how to build a basic deckle screen to pull custom sheets at home.

Throughout the session, we will cover preparing raw fiber, blending paper pulp, and tinting with pigments and dyes. You'll experiment with creative design techniques by incorporating botanical elements, thread, glitter, and pressed leaves directly into wet fibers, followed by proper couching, pressing, and drying methods. Every participant will leave with a custom batch of hand-pulled papers and the foundational skills to continue crafting at home for collage, printmaking, card making, and journaling.

Materials list: No materials needed; all supplies and equipment will be provided.

Meet the instructor: Casey Biuso serves as the Program Manager at the Center for the Arts, drawing on an extensive background in interior and commercial design. In the classroom, she fosters a lively, hands-on environment designed to spark curiosity, spark fresh ideas, and turn creative problem-solving into a shared adventure. An endless explorer at heart Casey is excited to welcome you into an inspiring space to build skills, try new things, and make something surprising.

Cost: CFA Member: $25 / Non-member:$35 | Ages 14+ | Class size: 10

The Center for the Arts Lake Sunapee
$25–$35
03:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Center for the Arts Lake Sunapee Region
info@cfanh.org
https://square.link/u/0mWCUly9

Artist Group Info

Casey Biuso
The Center for the Arts Lake Sunapee
428 Main Street
New London, New Hampshire 03257
info@cfanh.org
https://www.centerfortheartsnh.org/classes

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