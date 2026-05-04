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Summer's Eve Tractor Tour

Summer's Eve Tractor Tour

Climb up and relax on our tractor pulled wagon ride and experience the beauties of summer in New Hampshire! This guided, natural history tour of our meadow will explore the history of the land, the use of the meadow by local wildlife, the recent forest management work, and the landscape changes of the seasons. A perfect way to soak in the sights, sounds, and scents of summer.

Ages: Multigenerational

Physical Demand: [1] = Activity is indoors or outside with up to 1/10 of a mile walking; includes both sitting and standing.

Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
Cost: $15 Non-Members; FREE for Members
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
928 White Oaks Road
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
https://www.powerhousenh.org/playfestival24

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