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Summer Reading Kick-off Party

Summer Reading Kick-off Party

Celebrate the start of summer reading with a party on our plaza! This year's theme is "Plant a Seed, Read," and we're ready to get growing with a night of free activities and entertainment for all ages, including:

- Bounce house
- Inflatable corn maze
- Free Sub Zero ice cream (or dairy-free option) and popcorn
- Live music by 90s cover band Straightjacket
- Craft stations: painted mini pots and flower-pressed bookmarks
- Dig into Gardening Activity Booth - start a small herb garden you can take home!
- Plant clipping swap
- Lawn games

Library staff will be on hand to help you register for this year's challenge, or you can get a head start by signing up at nashualibrary.beanstack.org starting on June 1.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Nashua Public Library.

Nashua Public Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Nashua Public Library
6035894600
pamela.baker@nashualibrary.org
https://www.nashualibrary.org/
Nashua Public Library
2 Court Street
Nashua, New Hampshire 03060
603-589-4600
pamela.baker@nashualibrary.org
nashualibrary.org

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