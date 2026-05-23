Summer Reading Kick-off Party

Celebrate the start of summer reading with a party on our plaza! This year's theme is "Plant a Seed, Read," and we're ready to get growing with a night of free activities and entertainment for all ages, including:

- Bounce house

- Inflatable corn maze

- Free Sub Zero ice cream (or dairy-free option) and popcorn

- Live music by 90s cover band Straightjacket

- Craft stations: painted mini pots and flower-pressed bookmarks

- Dig into Gardening Activity Booth - start a small herb garden you can take home!

- Plant clipping swap

- Lawn games

Library staff will be on hand to help you register for this year's challenge, or you can get a head start by signing up at nashualibrary.beanstack.org starting on June 1.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Nashua Public Library.