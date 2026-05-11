Spring Fling: A Circus School Cabaret
Spring Fling: A Circus School Cabaret
Step into spring with an electrifying evening of original circus—where bold new voices take flight! Experience breathtaking solo acts, dynamic group creations, and the fresh energy of artists on the brink of their professional careers. Watch these budding ProTrack artists bloom before your eyes—and get a rare first look at tomorrow’s stars today!
Rated PG: may include references to sexuality, scantily clad costuming.
New England Center for Circus Arts
$20-$40
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
New England Center for Circus Arts
8022549780
info@necenterforcircusarts.org
New England Center for Circus Arts
10 Town Crier DrBrattleboro, Vermont 05301
8022549780
info@necenterforcircusarts.com