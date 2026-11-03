Sound Bath with Marci Starr
Sound Bath with Marci Starr
Enjoy a morning of sound, stillness, and community with sound practitioner Marci Starr. Gentle tones from crystal bowls and other instruments invite deep relaxation and quiet reflection. Bring a yoga mat or blanket for extra comfort!
Cost is by suggested donation, which will be accepted at the door.
co-hosted by the Arts Council of Tamworth and UUFES
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Eastern Slopes
$0 - $25
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Arts Council of Tamworth
603-584-2712
general@artscounciltamworth.org
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Eastern Slopes
30 Tamworth RoadTamworth, New Hampshire 03886
(603) 323-8585
general@artscounciltamworth.org