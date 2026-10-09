Four comedians. One stage. Endless laughter! The Smiles for Sweetser Comedy Show hits the Italian Heritage Center in Portland on Friday, October 23rd, at 7PM. Laugh along with hilarious comedians Jody Sloane, Leonard Kimble, Jolanda Logan, and Mark Turcotte. Every ticket supports Sweetser's mental health services Maine families in need. It's 18+ entertainment with a purpose!

Jody Sloane finds the funny in life's darkest and most unexpected moments, turning everything from childhood memories to everyday absurdities into comedy gold.

Leonard Kimble, a Chicago native now living in Auburn, Maine, mines family life, marriage, raising two kids - and the cat he never wanted - for hilariously relatable material.

Jolanda Logan brings upbeat observational humor, quick wit and infectious energy, drawing plenty of laughs from marriage, motherhood and the wonderfully ridiculous moments of everyday life.

Mark Turcotte, founder of Maine Event Comedy and the Bricks and Bridges Comedy Fest, takes on marriage, fatherhood and his own personal misfortunes with a distinctly New England sense of humor.

Join us for a night where every laugh helps support hope and healing for children, adults and families across Maine through Sweetser's mental health programs.

