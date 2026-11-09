Slambovians Bring ‘Glam-Folk’ to The Flying Monkey Sat. Nov 14th, Plymouth NH

Experience the fun fringe-folksters of Americana, New York’s Slambovian Circus of Dreams in Plymouth, NH, on Saturday, November 14th.

"The Cool End of Americana" - Maverick Magazine, UK and voted “Best Band” by NY’s Chronogram Magazine; see them at The Flying Monkey, the perfect stage for their surreal, cinematic, and high-energy live experience. The band's rootsy, rockin’ psychedelia, fantastic stories and songs are legendary, “They’re the kind of band you don’t just listen to – you become part of their universe.”- Karl Sharicz, Rock & Roll Underdogs (2025 Palmetto Publishing)

Authentic Woodstock-tinged Americana blends a cool mix of southern rock, Celtic and British folk combined with critically acclaimed songwriting - a slice of 'Americana pie' that is fundamentally irresistible!

THE SLAMBOVIAN CIRCUS OF DREAMS

November 14, 2026

Doors 6 pm | Show 7:30 pm

Tickets: Start @ $30 Ages: 13+

QUOTES:

“A breath of fresh air in a sometimes stagnant world - especially as a live act - with varied eclectic influences and great musicianship. Plus moustaches, hats and stage presence gild their Interesting and thought-provoking lyrics for the curious adult mind.” – Ian Anderson, Jethro Tull

"Longo is an awesome songwriter" – Garth Hudson, The Band

"Great songs and a whole lotta heart" – Meg Griffin, Sirius diSorDer, SiriusXM

"Simply one of the finest American bands" – All Music