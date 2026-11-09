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Slambovians Bring ‘Glam-Folk’ to The Flying Monkey Sat. Nov 14th, Plymouth NH

Slambovians Bring ‘Glam-Folk’ to The Flying Monkey Sat. Nov 14th, Plymouth NH

Experience the fun fringe-folksters of Americana, New York’s Slambovian Circus of Dreams in Plymouth, NH, on Saturday, November 14th.
"The Cool End of Americana" - Maverick Magazine, UK and voted “Best Band” by NY’s Chronogram Magazine; see them at The Flying Monkey, the perfect stage for their surreal, cinematic, and high-energy live experience. The band's rootsy, rockin’ psychedelia, fantastic stories and songs are legendary, “They’re the kind of band you don’t just listen to – you become part of their universe.”- Karl Sharicz, Rock & Roll Underdogs (2025 Palmetto Publishing)
Authentic Woodstock-tinged Americana blends a cool mix of southern rock, Celtic and British folk combined with critically acclaimed songwriting - a slice of 'Americana pie' that is fundamentally irresistible!
THE SLAMBOVIAN CIRCUS OF DREAMS
November 14, 2026
Doors 6 pm | Show 7:30 pm
Tickets: Start @ $30 Ages: 13+
QUOTES:
“A breath of fresh air in a sometimes stagnant world - especially as a live act - with varied eclectic influences and great musicianship. Plus moustaches, hats and stage presence gild their Interesting and thought-provoking lyrics for the curious adult mind.” – Ian Anderson, Jethro Tull
"Longo is an awesome songwriter" – Garth Hudson, The Band
"Great songs and a whole lotta heart" – Meg Griffin, Sirius diSorDer, SiriusXM
"Simply one of the finest American bands" – All Music

Flying Monkey Performance Center
Tickets: Start @ $30 Ages: 13+
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Flying Monkey Performance Center
(603) 536-2551
fmgm@thecman.com
http://www.flyingmonkeynh.com

Artist Group Info

Slambovian Circus of Dreams
thecircus@slambovia.com
https://slambovia.com/
Flying Monkey Performance Center
39 S. Main Street
Plymouth, New Hampshire 03264
fmboxoffice@thecman.com
https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/

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