Shop Save Sundays at the Montshire Museum of Science Store

FOUR DAYS of savings in the Museum Store, just in time for the holiday season!

On these special Sundays, Montshire Donor-Level Memberships receive a 25% discount, Basic Level Memberships receive a 20% discount, and Non-members receive a 10% discount on all Museum Store purchases. Discover home goods, apparel, jewelry, games, puzzles, kits, toys, and so much more!

Also, enter our in-store giveaway to win a jumbo plush Fox! There’s no paid admission needed to enter and you can enter any day at the Museum is open, not just Sundays! The giveaway ends on December 20th, and the winner will be notified on December 21st. The fox will need a quick in-person pickup to be a gift for Christmas!

Your purchases directly support the Montshire’s mission to forge and empower lifelong learners through engagement with science. Thank you for shopping with us.