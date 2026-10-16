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Shelter Building Workshop

Shelter Building Workshop

Step into the wild at the Graylag Nature Preserve for a hands-on Shelter Building workshop, led by Aaron Gibeau.

Open to all experience levels, participants will learn the basics of how to build a shelter in the wilderness- right here at Graylag. Aaron will cover how to make a lean-to (with a heat reflection wall for cold weather) as well as A-frame shelters out of simple materials like dead branches, leaves, tarps, and rope.

Other survival basics, such as what is necessary to carry on everyday hikes, will also be covered. Participants will work in 2 groups- each one building one of the two demonstrated shelter types, and will have the chance to build the other shelter type if time permits.

Bring a lunch to enjoy afterwards, and a pocket knife. It’s the perfect day for learning new skills, connecting with others, and enjoying the beauty of the outdoors.

Graylag Nature Preserve
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Graylag Nature Preserve
603-435-5555
programs@graylagcabins.com
https://graylag.org/
Graylag Nature Preserve
320 Clough Road
Pittsfield, New Hampshire 03263
603-435-5555
programs@graylagcabins.com
https://graylag.org/

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