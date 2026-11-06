Share Your Gift - Annual Member Holiday Show

The holiday season is a time for giving, and creativity is one of the most meaningful gifts we can share. The Gallery at WREN invites the community to celebrate the season with Share Your Gift, its annual Holiday Member Show, opening Friday, November 13, 2026.

Bringing together the talents and creative perspectives of WREN member artists, Share Your Gift celebrates the many ways creativity can be a gift—something made with intention, shared with others, and rooted in community. From handmade treasures and fine craft to original works of art, each piece offers a glimpse into the imagination, skill, and personal expression of the artists who make up WREN's creative community.

The exhibition will feature an eclectic collection of artwork and handcrafted pieces that bring comfort, spark delight, and capture the spirit of the winter season and holidays. Whether searching for a one-of-a-kind gift, something special for your home, or simply a little creative inspiration, visitors will find plenty to discover.

The community is invited to celebrate the opening of Share Your Gift on Friday, November 13, from 5–7 PM at The Gallery at WREN, 2011 Main Street in Bethlehem. Enjoy seasonal refreshments, meet participating artists, and explore a collection of locally made art and fine craft, with something to suit every taste and budget.

"With Share Your Gift, we're celebrating the creativity and generosity that make our artistic community so special," says Angie Beaulieu, Gallery Curator of WREN. "Every artist has something unique to share, and this show is an opportunity to bring those gifts together, connect with our community, and find meaningful ways to give this holiday season."

Shopping at WREN is a wonderful way to support local creativity while finding gifts with a story. Every purchase helps sustain the work of regional artists and makers, strengthens our local creative economy, and keeps the spirit of handmade art alive in our community.

Share Your Gift will be on view through December 31, 2026, at The Gallery at WREN, in Bethlehem, NH. Gallery hours are Monday–Saturday, 10 AM–5 PM, and Sunday, 11 AM–4 PM.

