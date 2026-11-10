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Sea Glass Creation & Ornaments

Sea Glass Creation & Ornaments

Come create colorful sea glass art simply by using an assortment of shells, colorful pebbles, sand, and of course sea glass! We have all the materials you will need to make these wonderful pieces of art but of course you are more than welcome to bring your beach finds to add them into your masterpiece! No two final creations will ever look the same as everyone’s imagination has no limits. They can be arranged in so many ways, patterns, and colors – create a picture or just random fashion. We even have the options to add a word, phrase or maybe the name of your favorite beach. Don’t worry, our instructors will be by your side to help along the way.
Recommended ages 12+

The Canvas Roadshow / Hammer & Stain New Hampshire
Varies
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
The Canvas Roadshow / Hammer & Stain New Hampshire
25 South River Road
Bedford, New Hampshire 03110
info@thecanvasroadshow.com
https://thecanvasroadshow.com/#_Classes

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