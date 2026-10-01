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Santa Carving for Beginners

Santa Carving for Beginners

Discover the relaxing art of woodcarving in this beginner-friendly workshop! Learn essential carving techniques and safety practices while shaping a 1" x 1" x 4" block of basswood step by step into a charming Santa or wizard ornament. Finishing painting supplies will be available if time permits, making these creations perfect for holiday tree ornaments or handmade gifts.

Students are encouraged to bring their own carving tools if they have them. (Note: $10 materials fee to be paid directly to instructor via cash or check at the time of class).

Cost: CFA Member: $80 / Non-member: $90 | Age: 14+ | Class size: 8

The Center for the Arts Lake Sunapee Region
$80–$90
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Center for the Arts Lake Sunapee Region
info@cfanh.org
https://www.centerfortheartsnh.org/classes
The Center for the Arts Lake Sunapee Region
428 Main Street
New London, New Hampshire 03257
info@cfanh.org
https://www.centerfortheartsnh.org/classes

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