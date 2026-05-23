Run The Mountain Race Series

Run the Mountain is a summer-long trail running series designed to meet you where you are — and challenge you to see how far you can go. Each race in the series features a 5K trail run at Gunstock Mountain Resort, with courses inspired by the familiar ski-trail rating system: green circles, blue squares and black diamonds. Some weeks include a Canicross (run with a tethered dog) division.

This progression is intentional and welcoming. Whether you’re new to trail running, returning after time away, or a seasoned mountain runner, Run the Mountain is about progress, not perfection.

Runners earn points throughout the summer toward a season-long series champion, but the real reward is building confidence, strength, and connection over time.

Runners may participate in either the Trail Cup Division (series scoring) or the Open Trail Division (non-scoring) when registering.

Canicross participants must register for designated Canicross race weeks. All equipment and vaccination requirements must be met in order to participate.

Races will be held rain or shine. In the event of severe weather or unsafe trail conditions, updates will be communicated via email and social media.