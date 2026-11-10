Resin Art Ocean Wave

Join us for a fun and creative RESIN ART POUR WORKSHOP, where you’ll make your very own DIY resin art shape project!

Our instructors will guide you step-by-step through the process of creating a gorgeous, one-of-a-kind piece. Choose your favorite colors at the workshop to customize your project. Create a beautiful beach-inspired design or choose colors that complement your home décor! Come create, get creative, and leave with a beautiful custom piece made by YOU!

Recommended for ages 12+