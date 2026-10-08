Publisher's Crawl!

Pull up a chair and help shape local news! Join the Laconia Daily Sun and Granite State News Collaborative for a relaxed evening of food, conversation and community. Meet local news professionals, share what matters to you, want you expect from local news and ideas for how we can do it better.

Everyone is welcome, whether you follow local news every day or rarely tune in. You don’t need to live in Meredith to attend. Bring a friend or neighbor—especially someone who doesn’t usually engage with local news—and add your voices to the conversation. Space is limited, so please register in advance. https://bit.ly/PucrawlMeredith