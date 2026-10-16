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PSO Presents "Family Matinees: String Secrets"

PSO Presents "Family Matinees: String Secrets"

Join musicians from the PSO for a fun, family-friendly concert that brings the world of string instruments to life.

The PSO’s “Family Matinees” are designed especially for young audiences and their families. This interactive performance explores the sounds, styles, and versatility of the string family in an exciting and accessible way.

After the concert, families are invited to stay for hands-on activities including the chance for kids to try out an instrument, color their own musical masterpiece, and create musical memories.

The concert is free and open to the public and will last approximately 40 minutes.

Founded in 1997, the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra is comprised of over 65 local professionals, educators and dedicated volunteers. For more information about the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra or a full calendar of events, please visit www.portsmouthsymphony.org.

Portsmouth Public Library
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra
info@portsmouthsymphony.org
www.portsmouthsymphony.org
Portsmouth Public Library
175 Parrott Ave
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603-766-1727
kabryant@cityofportsmouth.com
https://portsmouthpl.librarycalendar.com/event/mcphail

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