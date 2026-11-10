Portsmouth NH Online Estate Auction Closing Night

Bidding is open for a 127-lot Portsmouth online estate auction featuring furniture, furs, cameras, costume jewelry, appliances, electronics, clothing, home décor and practical household finds. Highlights include a Singer Athena sewing machine with cabinet and a Bose Wave music system with CD changer. Bidding begins closing Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 8:00 PM Eastern. Local pickup is Friday, November 20 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM in Portsmouth. The private residence address is provided only to winning bidders. Hosted by Ace Online Auctions and ESBJ Auctions. An 18% buyer's premium applies. Browse the catalog, register and bid online through AuctionNinja.