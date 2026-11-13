© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win $25,000 cash and more by purchasing a Holiday Raffle ticket today! All ticket purchases support NHPR's fearless, factual news coverage.

Poetry After Hours

Poetry After Hours

Everyone is welcome to join us at the Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery for Poetry After Hours hosted by Jezmina Von Thiele. This month's installment features readers A.M. Wilson and Jasmine Allen, followed by an ekphrastic writing activity and open mic.

New Hampshire Art Association
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

New Hampshire Art Association
603-431-4230
nhartassociation@gmail.com
www.nhartassociation.org

Artist Group Info

Jezmina Von Thiele
jezmina.vonthiele@gmail.com
https://www.jezminavonthiele.com/
New Hampshire Art Association
136 State Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03824
603-431-4230
nhartassociation@gmail.com
https://www.nhartassociation.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.