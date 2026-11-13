Poetry After Hours
Poetry After Hours
Everyone is welcome to join us at the Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery for Poetry After Hours hosted by Jezmina Von Thiele. This month's installment features readers A.M. Wilson and Jasmine Allen, followed by an ekphrastic writing activity and open mic.
New Hampshire Art Association
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
New Hampshire Art Association
603-431-4230
nhartassociation@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Jezmina Von Thiele
jezmina.vonthiele@gmail.com
New Hampshire Art Association
136 State StreetPortsmouth, New Hampshire 03824
603-431-4230
nhartassociation@gmail.com