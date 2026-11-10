Photograph Pallet Workshop

One of our most talked about workshop is back! There are many special moments in ones life captured in a photograph that seem to be hidden away and never printed out for the world to see. From wedding photos, family portraits, new born sessions, or even that great photograph of you and your friends that just sits on your phone. Let’s dig those amazing pictures out to display them by making a custom wood sign to hang in your house or to make into wonderful gift that will touch someone’s heart.

PHOTO PALLET

We will be using a 11″x14″ photograph to display that perfect memory on your custom painted pallet sign. We will lead step by step helping you select colors, teaching you NEW techniques and encouraging you the whole way through. We provide all materials needed to make your very own custom wood sign. This project also includes accessories like ribbon, wood flowers, shells, or twine.

PHOTO BLOCKS

We know how much everyone LOVED our Photo Pallet sign so we came up with a new design to display those wonderful memories and family photos! For this this project you will need to bring your own photo for your sign. Please bring 6-8 of your favorite photograph to make sure they will work on the blocks. The blocks are 3.5 inch so please keep this in mind when selection photo.

