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Peacheaters: An Allman Brothers Band Experience

Peacheaters: An Allman Brothers Band Experience

The Peacheaters respectfully pay homage to the Music of the Allman Brothers Band. From "Ain't Wastin' Time No More" to "Whippin Post" , The Peacheaters dig deep into 4+ decades of music and deliver an Allman Brothers Band Experience. Twin guitars, double drummers, a whirling organ, and soulful vocals mesh seamlessly to deliver that authentic ABB sound. Every show features a unique set list and plenty of surprises!

"The Peacheaters roar through Allman Brothers' Favorites." —Steve Morse, The Boston Globe

"The best Allmans tribute band you will see." —Carter Alan, WZLX-Boston's legendary DJ

Doors and Bar open at 6:00PM
Show starts at 7:00PM

Lakeport Opera House
Tickets start at $20
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 27 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lakeport Opera House
6035197506
info@lakeportopera.com
www.lakeportopera.com

Artist Group Info

Peacheaters: An Allman Brothers Band Experience
Lakeport Opera House
781 Union Ave
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
https://lakeportopera.com/

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