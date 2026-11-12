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Paul Winter's Winter Solstice Celebration

Paul Winter's Winter Solstice Celebration

Join seven-time Grammy®-winning saxophonist Paul Winter, the Paul Winter Consort, and vocalist Theresa Thomason for a joyous and profound celebration of the winter solstice.

Featuring Paul Winter, soprano sax; Eugene Friesen, cello; Henrique Eisenmann, piano; Peter Slavov, bass; Bertram Lehmann, percussion; and the beloved voice of Theresa Thomason.

For decades, the Paul Winter Consort presented their Winter Solstice Celebration in the world’s largest gothic Cathedral, St. John the Divine, where it grew to become New York’s favorite holiday alternative to The Nutcracker and Radio City’s Christmas Spectacular, and was broadcast live across the country each year on NPR. Since the pandemic, the event has not taken place in New York—instead, the Consort is bringing the music to acoustic venues across New England.

The winter solstice marks an ecumenical milestone and universal turning point in the year—in the northern hemisphere, bringing the longest night and the return of the sun. Central to all the traditions of solstice is the renewal of spirit.

The Paul Winter Consort’s world-embracing music blends jazz, classical, and world music elements, along with voices from the wild, in their unique genre of “earth music.”

Lebanon Opera House
$20 - $78 (including fees)
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Paul Winter Consort
info@paulwinter.com
https://paulwinter.com

Artist Group Info

Paul Winter and The Paul Winter Consort
info@paulwinter.com
https://paulwinter.com
Lebanon Opera House
51 W. Park St
Lebanon, New Hampshire 03766
603-448-0400
boxoffice@lebanonoperahouse.org
https://lebanonoperahouse.org/

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