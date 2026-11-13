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Oreo Drip Cake Decorating Workshop at Wine on Main

Oreo Drip Cake Decorating Workshop at Wine on Main

In this hands-on cake decorating class, you’ll create a beautiful 6-inch Oreo drip cake with a polished, bakery-style finish. To maximize decorating time, each cake will arrive pre-baked, stacked, and crumb coated, so you can focus on learning decorating techniques.

You’ll learn how to:
-Apply a smooth cookies-and-cream buttercream finish
-Create a clean, controlled chocolate drip
-Pipe decorative swirls with confidence
-Finish your cake with Oreo accents for a professional look
-All tools, ingredients, and decorating supplies are provided. Each participant will leave with their fully decorated 6-inch Oreo drip cake to take home.
-Tickets include a wine tasting featuring 4 wines from around the world to enjoy while you work!

No prior decorating experience is required—this class is beginner-friendly and fun for all skill levels.

$70pp.

21+ only. No spectators, please. Limited to 20 people.

Wine on Main
$70pp
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 27 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

info@wineonmainnh.com
Wine on Main
9 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
603-897-5828
https://wineonmainnh.com/

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