Oreo Drip Cake Decorating Workshop at Wine on Main

In this hands-on cake decorating class, you’ll create a beautiful 6-inch Oreo drip cake with a polished, bakery-style finish. To maximize decorating time, each cake will arrive pre-baked, stacked, and crumb coated, so you can focus on learning decorating techniques.

You’ll learn how to:

-Apply a smooth cookies-and-cream buttercream finish

-Create a clean, controlled chocolate drip

-Pipe decorative swirls with confidence

-Finish your cake with Oreo accents for a professional look

-All tools, ingredients, and decorating supplies are provided. Each participant will leave with their fully decorated 6-inch Oreo drip cake to take home.

-Tickets include a wine tasting featuring 4 wines from around the world to enjoy while you work!

No prior decorating experience is required—this class is beginner-friendly and fun for all skill levels.

$70pp.

21+ only. No spectators, please. Limited to 20 people.