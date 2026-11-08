Oh What Fun! The 20th Anniversary of the Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Sing Along Spectacular

Celebrating 20 Years!

Every family has its Christmas traditions. The cookies. The tree. The ornament that’s been hanging on by a thread since 1987.

For thousands of people across the country, The Sweetback Sisters’ Country Christmas Sing-Along Spectacular has become one of them.

For twenty years, audiences have gathered for an evening that feels less like a concert and more like the Christmas party everyone wishes they’d been invited to. One part country music revue, one part vintage holiday variety show, and one part joyful audience sing-along, the Spectacular is filled with classic carols, country Christmas favorites, forgotten seasonal gems, quirky originals, surprisingly consequential holiday trivia, improbable prizes, and enough laughter to keep winter at bay.

At the center of it all are Zara Bode and Emily Miller, two musicians whose extraordinary harmonies and effortless chemistry make everything look easy. Backed by their stellar band, they have spent two decades mastering a curious art: turning a room full of strangers into old friends before the final chorus.

There will be vintage finery, ribbon curls that defy both gravity and good judgment, songbooks for everyone, and just enough holiday pageantry to remind us that Christmas was never meant to be understated.

The magic isn’t perfection—it’s participation. It’s the moment you realize you’ve stopped watching and started singing. It’s the laugh you didn’t know you needed, the harmony you didn’t know you could find, and the feeling that, somehow, a roomful of strangers has become a gathering of old friends.

Come find out why audiences have been saying it for twenty years: It’s just not Christmas without The Sweetback Sisters!

Event sponsored by Tami Nason.