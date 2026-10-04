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Northern Cross, The Acclaimed CSNY Tribute Band

Northern Cross, The Acclaimed CSNY Tribute Band

Experience the unforgettable music and soaring harmonies of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young when Northern Cross, New England’s acclaimed CSNY tribute band, takes the stage. Based in the Northeast, this seven-piece ensemble captures the remarkable range of CSNY’s music—from intimate acoustic ballads and country rock to full-throttle electric rock and psychedelia. At the heart of the show are the intricate, beautifully blended vocal harmonies that made Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young one of the defining groups of their generation.

Northern Cross takes audiences back to the golden age of Laurel Canyon and Woodstock, celebrating a songbook that helped define the sound and spirit of the late 1960s and early ’70s. Expect an evening filled with timeless favorites, rich musicianship and the unmistakable CSNY sound—music of love, reflection, protest and hope that remains every bit as powerful today. Audiences have praised Northern Cross for harmonies described as “perfection” and for the exceptional musicianship of its live performances. For longtime CSNY fans—and anyone who loves classic American folk-rock—Northern Cross offers a chance to experience this extraordinary music live once again.

The Park Theatre
$35
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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