🎄 NHOS December Meeting & Holiday Party 🌺

Join the New Hampshire Orchid Society for our annual Holiday Party on Saturday, December 12, 2026, at the Bedford Old Town Hall!

This is one of our favorite gatherings of the year — an afternoon to celebrate the holidays, enjoy good food, admire beautiful orchids, and spend time with fellow orchid lovers.

Our holiday lunch is potluck style, so please bring a favorite dish, appetizer, side, or dessert to share if you’re able. Spouses, partners, family members, and guests are welcome!

🌺 Bring your blooming orchids!

We’ll have our monthly show table, and we would love to see what’s flowering in your collection. Please bring show-table plants by 11:00 AM so there is plenty of time for judging before the meeting begins.

🎄 Expect holiday decorations, plenty of orchids, and more opportunities for photos throughout the afternoon — so bring your holiday spirit along with your plants!

When: Saturday, December 12, 2026

Time: 12:00–3:00 PM

Show table plants due: By 11:00 AM

Where: Bedford Old Town Hall

70 Bedford Center Road, Bedford, NH

Our monthly meetings are open to everyone, whether you’ve been growing orchids for decades or just bought your first one.

Come celebrate the season with us — good food, good friends, and of course, lots of orchids! 🌺🎄

Visit nhorchids.org for directions and more information about the New Hampshire Orchid Society.