© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win $10,000 cash and more by purchasing a Holiday Raffle ticket today! All ticket purchases support NHPR's fearless, factual news coverage.

New Hampshire Storyteller Andy Davis presents: The Sweater

New Hampshire Storyteller Andy Davis presents: The Sweater

Join us for an afternoon with New Hampshire storyteller Andy Davis. Davis will present a multi-layered story casserole which blends personal narrative, New Hampshire and North American history, and Scottish folklore. Along the way, we reflect on the human (and canine) search for meaning and belonging. Expect 19th century farm life, sled dogs, the Yukon gold rush, apple tree pruning, prodigious snows, frigid temperatures, and an international love story which revolves around…a sweater.

Concord Public Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Concord Public Library
www.concordpubliclibrary.net
Concord Public Library
45 Green Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
(603) 225-8670
library@concordnh.gov
https://www.concordnh.gov/1983/Library

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.