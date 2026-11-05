New Hampshire Storyteller Andy Davis presents: The Sweater
New Hampshire Storyteller Andy Davis presents: The Sweater
Join us for an afternoon with New Hampshire storyteller Andy Davis. Davis will present a multi-layered story casserole which blends personal narrative, New Hampshire and North American history, and Scottish folklore. Along the way, we reflect on the human (and canine) search for meaning and belonging. Expect 19th century farm life, sled dogs, the Yukon gold rush, apple tree pruning, prodigious snows, frigid temperatures, and an international love story which revolves around…a sweater.
Concord Public Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Concord Public Library
Concord Public Library
45 Green StreetConcord, New Hampshire 03301
(603) 225-8670
library@concordnh.gov