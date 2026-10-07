New Hampshire Film Festival

More Than 100 Films from Around the World Head to Portsmouth October 15–18, Featuring Acclaimed Filmmakers, New Hampshire Stories, Spotlight Screenings and Four Days of Independent Cinema.

Over four days, NHFF will bring together filmmakers, industry guests and audiences for a wide-ranging celebration of independent cinema featuring narrative and documentary features, short films, filmmaker Q&As, panels, workshops, parties and special events. The 2026 program spans an array of voices, genres and perspectives, with a number of this year’s selections having previously premiered at major international festivals including Cannes, Venice, Sundance and Tribeca.