Free to attend for neurodivergent students, alumni and job seekers! Join the Neurodiversity Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM ET. Chat live with employers committed to neurodiversity hiring, explore open jobs and internships, and share your resume. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/neurodiv-Nov2026?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=neurodiversity-virtual-career-fair-2026-11-04