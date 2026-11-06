Nashua Choral Society holiday concert "The Work of Christmas - Where Peace and Joy Begin"

Through the beauty and power of choral music, we invite you to experience "The Work of Christmas Where Peace and Joy Begin"—a musical journey that reminds us that the true spirit of Christmas begins in our hearts and is carried into the world through kindness, compassion, generosity, and love.

With uplifting melodies, cherished carols, inspiring harmonies, and moments of quiet reflection, our music celebrates the message of the season and the promise of a brighter, more peaceful world.

May the music touch your heart, renew your spirit, and inspire you to carry the work of Christmas into every day of the year.

