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Nashua Choral Society holiday concert "The Work of Christmas - Where Peace and Joy Begin"

Nashua Choral Society holiday concert "The Work of Christmas - Where Peace and Joy Begin"

Through the beauty and power of choral music, we invite you to experience "The Work of Christmas Where Peace and Joy Begin"—a musical journey that reminds us that the true spirit of Christmas begins in our hearts and is carried into the world through kindness, compassion, generosity, and love.
With uplifting melodies, cherished carols, inspiring harmonies, and moments of quiet reflection, our music celebrates the message of the season and the promise of a brighter, more peaceful world.
May the music touch your heart, renew your spirit, and inspire you to carry the work of Christmas into every day of the year.

Immaculate Conception Church - Nashua
0 to $20.00
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nashua Choral Society
603-598-8027
nashuachoralsociety@gmail.com
nashuachoralsociety.org

Artist Group Info

Nashua Choral Society
nashuachoralsociety@gmail.com
nashuachoralsociety.org
Immaculate Conception Church - Nashua
216 East Dunstable Rd
,

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