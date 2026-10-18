Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum Autumn Auction Fundraiser

WARNER, N.H. — Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum will host its Annual 2026 Autumn Auction Fundraiser online November 6–15, 2026, featuring more than 60 exciting items. With something for everyone, the auction will offer original artwork, jewelry, restaurant gift certificates, handcrafted pieces, unique collectibles, and much more.

Featured items include a stunning beaded medallion necklace, sterling silver jewelry, private skiing lessons, and many one-of-a-kind treasures. And for Native art and glass enthusiasts, there is a signed first edition of Clearly Indigenous: Native Visions Reimagined in Glass by Native artist Preston Singletary.

Proceeds from the auction will support Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum and its mission to preserve, celebrate, and share Native American history, culture, and contemporary life.

Whether you're searching for a special gift, a distinctive work of art, or a unique addition to your collection, the Autumn Auction is a wonderful opportunity to discover something special while supporting a meaningful cause.

Mark your calendar and get ready to bid! Visit the museum’s calendar page at indianmuseum.org/calendar for updates. A direct link to the online auction will be available soon.

Plan a Visit

Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum is open seven days a week through October 31. From November 1 through April 30, the museum is open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., with free guided tours at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

For more information, call 603-456-2600 or visit the museum at 18 Highlawn Road, Warner, NH 03278. Learn more at indianmuseum.org.

