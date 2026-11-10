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Movies at the Majestic: Home Alone

Movies at the Majestic: Home Alone

Get ready to laugh, cheer, and ring in the season with one of the most beloved family comedies of all time! When the McCallister family rushed off to catch their holiday flight, this 1990 classic left behind one tiny detail: 8-year-old Kevin. Initially thrilled to have the big house all to himself, Kevin soon learns to fend for himself when two very persistent (and very clumsy) bandits target his neighborhood. Packed with iconic slapstick, John Williams’ unforgettable Oscar-nominated score, and a whole lot of heart about the meaning of family, this is a pure cinematic treat for kids, parents, and long-time fans alike. Rated PG During the show, moviegoers can enjoy fresh popcorn and a selection of concessions.

The Majestic Theatre
$8-$15
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Majestic Theatre
603-447-4737, ext 308
boxoffice@majestictheatre.com
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/
The Majestic Theatre
36 Main Street
Conway, New Hampshire 03818
(603) 447 - 4737
boxoffice@mountaintopmusic.org
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/

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