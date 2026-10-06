MINC - Vermont’s All-Star High School Band

Friday, October 30, 2026 - 7:00 PM EDT

“Not your typical high school garage band; A force since forming”

— Chris Farnsworth, Seven Days

MINC, a dynamic eight-piece soul/pop group made up of Vermont high school students, brings an energetic, genre-blending performance to venues all around the state. MINC delivers a vibrant fusion of soul, funk, and pop, drawing inspiration from an eclectic mix of artists like Amy Winehouse, Stevie Wonder, Couch, Foo Fighters, and Snarky Puppy. Fronted by vocalist Satori Rossi and backed by a rotating cast of skilled youth instrumentalists, MINC is quickly becoming one of Vermont’s standout youth acts. They’re headed out on tour this summer and planning to release their Debut EP in the spring of 2027.

Visit the MINC site at: minctheband.com

Artistree Community Arts Center is located at 2095 Pomfret Road, South Pomfret, Vermont