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Messiah Lutheran, Amherst, 40th Anniversary Celebration

Messiah Lutheran, Amherst, 40th Anniversary Celebration

Messiah Lutheran Church of Amherst marks its 40th anniversary Nov. 14 and 15 with a celebration Saturday and commemorative worship service, including communion, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Nathan D. Pipho, bishop of the New England Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, will join the congregation for both events. Questions? Call (603) 673-2011

Messiah Lutheran Church
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Messiah Lutheran Church
303 State Rte 101
Amherst, New Hampshire 03031
(603) 673-2011
messiahnh@comcast.net
https://www.messiahnh.org/

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