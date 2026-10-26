Messiah Lutheran, Amherst, 40th Anniversary Celebration
Messiah Lutheran, Amherst, 40th Anniversary Celebration
Messiah Lutheran Church of Amherst marks its 40th anniversary Nov. 14 and 15 with a celebration Saturday and commemorative worship service, including communion, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Nathan D. Pipho, bishop of the New England Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, will join the congregation for both events. Questions? Call (603) 673-2011
Messiah Lutheran Church
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Messiah Lutheran Church
303 State Rte 101Amherst, New Hampshire 03031
(603) 673-2011
messiahnh@comcast.net