Mel Allen: Listening to New England | Keene Public Library

"Listening to New England" is a 45-minute talk with images from Mel's nearly half-centrury of reporting and writing about the unique people and places of New England for Yankee Magazine. This emotive presentation will let you see and feel the region in a unique way. He will talk about Yankee's past and how it has survived for 90 years since its founding in 1935. There will be time for questions and answers after his presentation.

Toadstool Bookshop will be on hand selling Mel's newest book Here in New England: Unforgettable people, places and memories that connect us all. Mel will be happy to sign your copy.

You can listen to NPR's "Here and Now" interview with Mel about Here in New England.

The Keene Public Library has a nearly complete archive of Yankee Magazine for people to look through. Just ask at the reference desk.

For more information, please contact Amy Kraemer: akraemer@keenenh.gov

