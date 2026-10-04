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Medium Lauren Rainbow

Medium Lauren Rainbow

Join internationally recognized medium Lauren Rainbow for a heart-centered evening of connection, inspiration, and messages from Spirit!
Lauren Rainbow is an evidential and heart-centered medium, spiritual teacher, and sacred journeyer dedicated to Spirit, Healing, and Love. Her work with Spirit has brought her a worldwide audience. Lauren is the co-author of the best-selling “Mediumship Training Deck,” published with Hay House, and she has over 20 years of service to Spirit! As a Spiritual Teacher, she has empowered many to develop their intuitive gifts and has been featured at Omega Institute, Kripalu Yoga, and Lily Dale. She also brings people to sacred sites like Egypt, Mexico, Peru, and India for life-empowerment journeys.

The Park Theatre
$40
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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