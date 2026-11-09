Me2 Orchestra at SNHU Fall Concert

Me2 (“me, too”), a classical music organization created for people living with mental illness and the people who support them, will present the first performance of the new Me2 Orchestra at SNHU on Wednesday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the SNHU Dining Center, 2500 N. River Road, Manchester. The hour-long concert is free, and registration is available on Eventbrite. Advance registration is encouraged, but walk-ups at the event are welcomed.

Music Director & Conductor Ronald Braunstein will lead the orchestra in Antonín Dvořák's Slavonic Dance No. 2, Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 8, "Unfinished," and the final movement of Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 5.

This fall, SNHU approached Me2 about merging the existing Me2 Orchestra in Manchester with the university's campus community orchestra. SNHU proposed keeping Braunstein as conductor and opening its campus resources, including instruments and rehearsal facilities, to the combined group. Me2's one requirement was that the orchestra keep Me2's mission and values, which SNHU embraced.

On their own, each group had a small number of musicians. Together they form a 50-member orchestra that brings SNHU students and campus community members into Me2's work. The mission of the organization is to erase the stigma surrounding mental illness. They accomplish this through supportive rehearsals and inspiring performances.

“It’s exciting to bring our mental health mission to campus,” said Caroline Whiddon, Executive Director of Me2 Orchestra. “By combining our two orchestras we now have a group that has doubled in size, allowing us to present larger works and spread our mission further.”

Braunstein, an internationally experienced conductor who lives with bipolar disorder, co-founded Me2 in 2011 to give musicians a place to make music together free of stigma. Each Me2 concert also challenges audiences to rethink what people living with mental illness can do, side by side with those who support them.

Donations will be gratefully accepted but are not required; Me2 wants everyone to attend regardless of ability to donate. The SNHU Dining Center and its upstairs banquet hall are ADA compliant, and Me2 welcomes accessibility requests at info@me2music.org or 802-238-8369.

Like every Me2 ensemble, the Me2 Orchestra at SNHU has no auditions and no fees, and new members are welcome. Musicians interested in joining can email info@me2music.org.

