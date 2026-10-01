Masque and Macabre: An evening of Edgar Allan Poe and Exquisite Dining

Step beyond the ordinary and into the haunting world of Edgar Allan Poe while enjoying a delicious 5 course meal made by Chef Susan. For one October night, you are invited to an intimate evening of candlelight, live theatre, beautiful food, and a touch of the macabre.

theatre KAPOW and the team at Gnomies are collaborating to create an unforgettable and exquisite evening. Poe’s stories and poetry will unfold around you as you experience an elegant five-course dinner inspired by his dark and unforgettable works including The Tell-Tale Heart, the Masque of the Red Death, the Raven and more.

Come dressed for an evening out. Dark elegance, Victorian touches, masks, and a little theatrical flair are welcomed, but never required.

This is not simply dinner and it is not simply theatre. It is an evening meant to be experienced.

Limited tickets • Advance reservations required