© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your business by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.

Man of La Mancha

Man of La Mancha

The inspirational Tony Award-winning musical, based on Cervantes' Don Quixote, about one man’s refusal to give up his impossible dream. Cervantes is in prison awaiting trial during the Spanish Inquisition. He and his fellow prisoners perform a play-within-a-play, telling the story of the elderly Alonso Quijana, who renames himself “Don Quixote” and goes on a quest to right all wrongs in the world. The rousing, Spanish-inflected score includes the classic “The Impossible Dream,” “I, Don Quixote,” “Dulcinea,” “I Really Like Him” and “Little Bird.”

Performances Fridays and Saturdays, October 30, 31 and November 6, 7 at 7:30. Sundays, November 1 and 8 at 2:00. At the Village Players Theater, 51 Glendon St, Wolfeboro, NH.

Tickets at village.players.com and at Black’s Paper and Gifts in Wolfeboro.

Man of La Mancha is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com

Village Players Theater
$10 to $45
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Village Players
603-569-9656
info@village-players.com
https://www.village-players.com/
Village Players Theater
51 Glendon St.
Wolfeboro, New Hampshire 03894
603-569-9656
info@village-players.com
https://www.village-players.com

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.