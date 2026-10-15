The inspirational Tony Award-winning musical, based on Cervantes' Don Quixote, about one man’s refusal to give up his impossible dream. Cervantes is in prison awaiting trial during the Spanish Inquisition. He and his fellow prisoners perform a play-within-a-play, telling the story of the elderly Alonso Quijana, who renames himself “Don Quixote” and goes on a quest to right all wrongs in the world. The rousing, Spanish-inflected score includes the classic “The Impossible Dream,” “I, Don Quixote,” “Dulcinea,” “I Really Like Him” and “Little Bird.”

Performances Fridays and Saturdays, October 30, 31 and November 6, 7 at 7:30. Sundays, November 1 and 8 at 2:00. At the Village Players Theater, 51 Glendon St, Wolfeboro, NH.

Tickets at village.players.com and at Black’s Paper and Gifts in Wolfeboro.

Man of La Mancha is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com