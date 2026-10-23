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Little Artists: Gift-making Art

Little Artists: Gift-making Art

Wednesdays, November 11, 18, December 2 & 9 (four weeks, no class Nov. 25), 10:30–11:15am
Join us for Little Artists at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire. We are excited to invite little artists (ages 3.5–5 years old) to our November session, offered on Wednesday mornings! This 45-minute drop-off class includes a story and an art project to take home. Grown-ups are welcome to stay in the building during class time, however, if you have other children who will be staying in the museum to play, you will need to pay admission if you are not a member. Cost is Members $60/child; Non-Members $66/child. Pre-registration is required. Visit https://childrens-museum.org/programs/classes/little-artists/ to learn more.

The Children's Museum of New Hampshire
$60-$66
Every week through Dec 09, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Get Tickets
The Children's Museum of New Hampshire
6 Washington Street
Dover, New Hampshire 03820
603-742-2002
questions@childrens-museum.org
https://childrens-museum.org/

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