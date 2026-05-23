Line Dance Night • Nashville Nights

Get ready for a boot-stompin' night at our Nashville Nights line dancing event. Slip on your boots, grab your crew, and hit the floor. Come enjoy a warm welcoming atmosphere and a little honky-tonk. It's the perfect night out you won't want to miss!

Start the night with beginner friendly line dance lessons with 603 Line Dance Company, some of the best line dance instructors around! Perfect for brand new dancers to seasoned veterans.

Lessons followed by requests and open dancing to popular country and modern hits. Our well-trained instructors will have you stepping all night long.

Don't Dance? No problem, Full-Service bar is open with our Themed Cocktails and Mocktails, and you can watch the fun.

All ages event. Under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Must be 21+ to drink. Must have a valid ID.

TICKET OPTIONS:

General Admission Standing. The venue is set with a large dance floor and open/shared high-top tables and limited barstools. There is a limited seating area in mezzanine if you want to sit and watch.

Bar and Doors open at 6:15PM

Lessons start at 7:00PM

Dancing until 10:30PM