Line Dance Night • Leather & Lace

Turn up the charm and kick up your heels at our Leather & Lace Line Dance Night!

Where rugged meets romantic, this event blends country grit with a touch of glam. Think cowboy boots and denim paired with lace, fringe and a little sparkle.

Start the night with beginner friendly line dance lessons with 603 Line Dance Company, some of the best line dance instructors around! Perfect for brand new dancers to seasoned veterans.

Lessons followed by requests and open dancing to popular country and modern hits. Our well-trained instructors will have you stepping all night long.

Dress for the theme or whatever you like to dance in.

Don't Dance? No problem, Full-Service bar is open with our Themed Cocktails and Mocktails, and you can watch the fun.

All ages event. Under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Must be 21+ to drink. Must have a valid ID.

TICKET OPTIONS:

General Admission Standing. The venue is set with a large dance floor and open/shared high-top tables and limited barstools. There is a limited seating area in mezzanine if you want to sit and watch.

Bar and Doors open at 6:15PM

Lessons start at 7:00PM

Dancing until 10:30PM