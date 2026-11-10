Lespecial is redefining the power trio. Operating out of Connecticut, the multi-instrumentalists push the limits of what a three-piece band can do. Their signature “heavy future groove” blends headbanging metal riffage and surgical rhythmic precision with bone-shaking 808s, sub-synths, and ethereal vocals—creating a dance floor that welcomes moshing, dancing, and hip-swaying alike.

Also from Connecticut, and opening for Lespecial is Canopy, a high-energy rock, funk, and jam group known for their raw, risk-taking approach to live performance. Also opening for Lespecial is Way of the Headband, a local band from New Hampshire. Way of the Headband is a high-energy group crafting their own signature style they call “Lava Rock”—an ever-shifting, unpredictable flow of alternative rock, groove, and high-octane sonic exploration.