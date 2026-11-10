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LeSpecial

LeSpecial

Lespecial is redefining the power trio. Operating out of Connecticut, the multi-instrumentalists push the limits of what a three-piece band can do. Their signature “heavy future groove” blends headbanging metal riffage and surgical rhythmic precision with bone-shaking 808s, sub-synths, and ethereal vocals—creating a dance floor that welcomes moshing, dancing, and hip-swaying alike.
Also from Connecticut, and opening for Lespecial is Canopy, a high-energy rock, funk, and jam group known for their raw, risk-taking approach to live performance. Also opening for Lespecial is Way of the Headband, a local band from New Hampshire. Way of the Headband is a high-energy group crafting their own signature style they call “Lava Rock”—an ever-shifting, unpredictable flow of alternative rock, groove, and high-octane sonic exploration.

The Majestic Theatre
$5-$42.50
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Majestic Theatre
603-447-4737, ext 308
boxoffice@majestictheatre.com
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/
The Majestic Theatre
36 Main Street
Conway, New Hampshire 03818
(603) 447 - 4737
boxoffice@mountaintopmusic.org
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/

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