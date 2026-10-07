Kittery Community Market | Sunday, October 18th | 10-2 PM

October 4 at Kittery Community Market

Plan Your Visit

Date: Sunday, October 18, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

35+ Vendors

Location: Post Office Square, Kittery, Maine

Parking: Additional parking available on Shapleigh Rd, at KeyBank, and at Kennebunk Savings

Musician: Gus and Jean

We accept SNAP and EBT, and offer:

Maine Harvest Bucks

Kid’s PoP Club - Every child receives a $3 voucher to spend on produce each week

Customer Loyalty Program - Pick up a punch card at the Info Booth and receive a $5 food voucher for every 4th visit

Bumper Crop

This Sunday at the Market

Between HarvestFest and our Halloween Market, October 18 is a chance to slow down and enjoy the simple pleasure of a classic fall market Sunday. Shop the season, grab something delicious, and linger over live music from Gus and Jean.

Shop for fresh produce, flowers, meat, seafood, eggs, prepared foods, baked goods, vegan and gluten-free items, all-natural soap and skin care, refillables, knife and tool sharpening, and handmade artisan crafts. Located at Post Office Square, it’s easy to make a day of it with brunch at Blue Mermaid and a brew at Tributary Brewing Co.

Thank you to our 2026 sponsors:

Beach Pea Baking Co - Golden Harvest - Tapley Insurance - Irene Bowen, Edward Jones - Tributary Brewing Co - Blue Mermaid - Aland Realty - Kennebunk Savings - Carl’s Meat Market - Kittery Trading Post - Life Starts Here Chiropractic - Alice + Bird Interiors - Footprints Food Pantry - Plates for Change - Pepperrell Cove - Piscataqua Animal Hospital - Kittery Eye - Sages Entertainment

Special thanks to the Logan family for hosting the market at Post Office Square.

Learn more at: www.kitterycommunitymarket.com

Contact: kitterycommunitymarket@gmail.com

