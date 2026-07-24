Kittery Community Market | Sunday, November 8th| 10-2 PM
Kittery Community Market | Sunday, November 8th| 10-2 PM
November 8th at Kittery Community Market
Plan Your Visit
Date: Sunday, November 8th, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
35+ Vendors
Location: Post Office Square, Kittery, Maine
Parking: Additional parking available on Shapleigh Rd, at KeyBank, and at Kennebunk Savings
Musician: Tim Bear
We accept SNAP and EBT, and offer:
Maine Harvest Bucks
Kid's PoP Club - Every child receives a $3 voucher to spend on produce each week
Customer Loyalty Program - Pick up a punch card at the Info Booth and receive a $5 food voucher for every 4th visit
Bumper Crop
This Sunday at the Market
As the holiday season draws closer, shopping local feels especially meaningful. Join us for a relaxed November Sunday filled with seasonal food, handmade finds, familiar faces, and live music from Tim Bear.
Shop for fresh produce , flowers , meat , seafood , eggs , prepared foods , baked goods , vegan and gluten-free items , all-natural soap and skin care , refillables , knife and tool sharpening , and handmade artisan crafts . Located at Post Office Square, it's easy to make a day of it with brunch at Blue Mermaid and a brew at Tributary Brewing Co.
Thank you to our 2026 sponsors:
Beach Pea Baking Co - Golden Harvest - Tapley Insurance - Irene Bowen, Edward Jones - Tributary Brewing Co - Blue Mermaid - Aland Realty - Kennebunk Savings - Carl's Meat Market - Kittery Trading Post - Life Starts Here Chiropractic - Alice + Bird Interiors - Footprints Food Pantry - Plates for Change - Pepperrell Cove - Piscataqua Animal Hospital - Kittery Eye - Sages Entertainment
Special thanks to the Logan family for hosting the market at Post Office Square.
Learn more at: www.kitterycommunitymarket.com
Contact: kitterycommunitymarket@gmail.com