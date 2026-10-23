Junior Science: Science Through the Seasons

Wednesdays, November 11, 18, December 2 & 9 (four weeks, no class Nov. 25), 9:15–10am

Join us for Junior Science at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire. We are excited to invite junior scientists (ages 3.5–5 years old) to our November session, offered on Wednesday mornings! This 45 minute drop-off class includes a story, a fun science experiment, and an art activity related to each month’s theme. Grown-ups are welcome to stay in the building during class time, however, if you have other children who will be staying in the museum to play, you will need to pay admission if you are not a member. Cost is Members $60/child; Non-Members $66/child. Pre-registration is required. Visit https://childrens-museum.org/programs/classes/junior-science/ to learn more.